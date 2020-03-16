Governor Kemp signs executive order closing all secondary, post-secondary schools until March 31st

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian P. Kemp signed an executive order to close all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18th until March 31st.
Governor Kemp released the following statement,
“To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020. This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices – washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible – in the days and weeks ahead.”