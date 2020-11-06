Gov. McMaster suspends Bamberg County councilman Kerry Kinard

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Bamberg County councilman Kerry Kinard from Office.

Kinard was arrested September 25, 2020 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

According to a press release from Governor McMaster’s office, “Kinard is suspended until such a time as he shall be formally acquitted or convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”