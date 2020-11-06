COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Bamberg County councilman Kerry Kinard from Office.
Kinard was arrested September 25, 2020 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.
According to a press release from Governor McMaster’s office, “Kinard is suspended until such a time as he shall be formally acquitted or convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”
- Gov. McMaster suspends Bamberg County councilman Kerry Kinard
- Senator Lindsey Graham reflects on Senate win, presidential election
- South Carolina adoption rates slump, state pushes for teens to be adopted
- Two injured in Aiken shooting
- Huge, invasive species of jellyfish spotted in South Carolina