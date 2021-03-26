Gov. Kemp in Waycross to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Watch live coverage in the player above. The governor is touring the mass vaccination site in Ware County before receiving his shot.

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp is rolling up his sleeve Friday for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 57-year-old governor has been eligible for the shot since March 15 but has said he wanted to wait until he could receive his dose in an area like Waycross, where many have been hesitant of the vaccine.

“People should not be hesitant,” Kemp said Tuesday, after announcing eligibility for all Georgians 16 and up. “This is a medical miracle. It’s safe, it’s effective.”

He and his daughter Amy will both be getting their shots at the mass vaccination site in Ware County.

I got vaccinated against #COVID19, and I encourage every Georgian to do the same as soon as it’s available to you. Visit https://t.co/Nga7UG5HHC to learn more. 💉 pic.twitter.com/RIQrydMfGG — First Lady Marty Kemp (@GAFirstLady) March 22, 2021

First Lady Marty Kemp tweeted Monday she received her vaccination and encouraged others to do the same.

Explore your options for scheduling an appointment at wsav.com/vaccine.