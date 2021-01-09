Google removes right-wing app Parler from app store, Apple gives warning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Google has removed Parler from its app store, the latest restriction on President Trump’s access to social media after he called for his followers to march to the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, where an angry mob broke into the building.

The self-described “free speech social media” platform drew many of President Trump’s supporters and far-right wing social media users with its hands-off approach to content.

POLITICO reporter Cristiano Lima was given a statement from Google, saying the app would be removed due to policy violations.

JUST IN: Google suspending Parler from the Google Play store pic.twitter.com/Nyv59LoNWh — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) January 9, 2021

Google said the app is removed until Parler adds moderation policies to remove posts that incite violence, aligning with the Google Play Store policy. The Verge confirmed that the app is no longer in the Google Play Store.

Apple also warned Parler that it had 24 hours to implement moderation policies or else it would be removed from the Apple App Store, according to a report from Reuters.

Apple said the service was used to plan violence in Washington, D.C., Wednesday during the certification of the Electoral Votes, which lead to the decision.