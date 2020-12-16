Golden Harvest Food Bank receives $9 million donation

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Virginia State University has become the largest single donor gift in the historically Black college’s history. The $30 million donation by Scott was announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a post that detailed the nearly $4.2 billion in gifts given to nonprofit organizations by the philanthropist in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga, (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank received its largest donation from a single donor in the Food Bank’s history.

Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $9 million recognizing “Golden Harvest’s 38-year history of addressing food insecurity in Georgia and South Carolina, including its essential work to feed local families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“I am deeply humbled by and grateful for MacKenzie Scott’s extraordinary investment into our mission. Her gift shines a light on the decades of service faithfully carried out by this community on the front lines of hunger. From our community partners and volunteers to the individuals, corporations, and foundations that entrust us with their support — we should all feel proud to receive this national and international recognition,” said Golden Harvest’s Executive Director Amy Breitmann.

According to the press release from Golden Harvest, “Scott’s donation comes at a critical time for Golden Harvest, which provides more than 14 million meals to almost 366,000 families annually but has seen a 22 percent increase in food insecurity across its 25-county service area since the pandemic began. In response to the coronavirus, the Food Bank has reimagined its food distributions, created new community partnerships, and worked to expand its reach into underserved areas. These changes require increased investment in capacity building, food procurement, and pathways to healthier nutrition by Golden Harvest and its 175 Community Partner agencies”.

“This gift will accelerate plans for program expansion and fund aspirational projects that will transform Golden Harvest’s ability to address food insecurity in our region during this crucial time. Our board of directors and leadership team are building a plan for funneling this gift directly into our community. We’ll be investing in programs and partners across the twenty-five counties we serve to empower, nourish, and uplift local families and communities for years to come,” said Breitman.

Scott announced the donation on her blog on December 15, 2020. “This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” said Scott.