Robin Roberts speaks during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(The Hill) – “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts announced her marriage to longtime partner Amber Laign.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!,” Roberts said in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing two photos of herself and Laign holding hands wearing white wedding gowns.

“We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember,” the GMA host added. “Honeymoon here we come!”

FILE – Amber Laign and Robin Roberts attend the “Selma” and the Legends Who Paved the Way gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Roberts, who became a household name for her stint at cable sports giant ESPN, also shared a video of her siblings making a toast to the couple while walking out to Montell Jordan’s 1995 hit single “This is How We Do It” during the wedding reception.

“One of many highlights, my siblings surprising us with their song choice before their toast! (Thought for sure they’d go with a gospel tune, nope!),” Roberts said in the post.

The couple, who has been together since 2005, tied the knot on Friday, according to CNN.

Roberts, who has been the host of GMA since 2005, announced earlier this year during a segment on the program that she will marry Laign, a massage therapist based out of San Francisco.

Roberts first publicly acknowledged her relationship with her longtime partner in a 2013 Facebook post which marked her recovery from cancer.

The now married couple have overcome health obstacles throughout the duration of their relationship, as the couple both had bouts with breast cancers, with Laign partially completing a portion of her treatment in July 2022, CNN reported.