Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies

TAMPA (WFLA) - If you love Marvel movies and having a little extra spending money, we found a dream job for you.

CableTV.com is "throwing down the Infinity Gauntlet" and looking for someone to binge-watch all 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies back-to-back ahead of next month's release of "Avengers: Endgame."

According to the job posting online, the person they hire will binge-watch more than 40 hours of Marvel movies. That person will then be paid $1,000 cash and get tons of Marvel prizes.

"The hero we're looking for is not only a Marvel fanatic, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who'd be enthusiastic about live-tweeting their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com," the posting says.

The only movies included in the "No sleep till Endgame" challenge are the 20 that are in the three phases of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

PHASE 1:

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

PHASE 2:

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

PHASE 3:

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

The person who watches them will then have to share their takeaways from the movies to help make a ranking of the movies.

If you think you're up for the challenge of watching almost two days' worth of Marvel superhero movies, you can apply on the CableTV.com website. All you have to do is fill out an application form and make your case about why you're the best choice in about 200 words.

Only United States Citizens who are 18 or older are eligible to apply. Applications are being accepted until April 15.