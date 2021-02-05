Georgia’s First Lady uses Super Bowl to bring awareness to human trafficking in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For many people, the Super Bowl represents fun, cheers, and excitement, but for Georgia’s First Lady, this event was a turning point in her fight against modern day slavery.

Georgia ranks as one of the worst states for human trafficking in the country, and when a major event comes to town, it’s a chance to bring attention to this crisis. That’s what happened when Atlanta hosted the Super Bowl in 2019, Georgia’s First Lady, Marty Kemp, took notice.

“I’m a visual learner so there was 72 buses that drove through Atlanta that showed the 3600 children that are taken into human trafficking a year in Georgia,” said Kemp.

The Office of the Attorney General says the average age of trafficking victims in Georgia is between 12 and 14-years-old.

“It breaks my heart because I’ve looked in the eyes. I see their pain. It’s sad and it’s sickening that this is allowed to go on in this state, in our country, and in this world for that matter,” said Kemp.

More than 150 people were arrested in a 2019 Super Bowl human trafficking operation in Georgia, but Kemp says there is still more work to do.

“For anybody that’s trapped in this, I want to let them know there is a way out. We are here fighting for you. We’re not going to stop fighting for you, until the last victim is rescued, and the trafficker is put behind bars. And I want the traffickers to know, that they have no business here. Georgia is not here for them to have business,” said Kemp.

Kemp and her team launched the Grace Commission to offer awareness training exercises for the general public in an effort to end human trafficking in the Peach State.

If you need to report human trafficking in your community, you should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, but if there’s immediate danger, you should call 9-1-1.

You can watch the full interview with Georgia’s First Lady below: