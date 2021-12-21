Georgia, South Carolina join suit to block Biden’s Head Start mandates

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia and South Carolina have joined over 20 other states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s mandates for Head Start.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program provides early childhood education and services to low-income families.

In September, the Biden administration announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and staff of Head Start programs by Jan. 31, 2022. Universal masking is also required for those aged 2 or older.

Although staff can seek medical or religious exemptions, they would be required to undergo testing weekly.

Led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the 24-state complaint calls the requirements unlawful overreach.

“To think that the Biden Administration would politicize the Head Start program — created for underprivileged children — is despicable,” stated South Carolina Attorney General Wilson. “This is an example of federal abuse of power at its worst.”

It’s the fourth lawsuit South Carolina and Georgia have joined in filing in response to the Biden administration’s COVID mandates.

“As with our prior lawsuits against the administration’s unwarranted and inappropriate decisions, we will not rest in this fight to protect the rights and choices of Georgia’s families, especially when it comes to our youngest citizens,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stated. “We will not allow these policies to invade our classrooms, teaching the wrong lessons about the role of government to growing minds.”

A similar suit was filed last week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton surrounding the Head Start requirements.