Georgia ranks 29 of 50 for patriotism, according to new study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Come July 4, Georgians will unfurl red, white and blue all across the Peach State, but according to a new study by WalletHub, Georgia ranks in the middle of the pack among states for patriotism.
The study ranked all fifty states according across two key dimensions, military engagement and civic engagement, based on 13 indicators, including how many people are enlisted in the military to voter turnout to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
After crunching the numbers, Georgia comes in at just 29 out of 50.
Georgia is exceptional in at least one way, though. Georgia ranked number 1 for Highest Average Number of Military Enlistees, edging out Alaska, South Carolina, Texas and Alabama for the distinction.
So why was Georgia ranked in the middle of the pack? While we were top 5 overall for military engagement, we ranked a lowly 46 for civic engagement.
The nation’s most patriotic state, according to the study, is Montana, followed by Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire.
The least patriotic state in the country is New York, followed by Florida, Connecticut, Michigan and California.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Military Engagement
|Civic Engagement
|1
|Montana
|61.91
|22
|1
|2
|Alaska
|56.64
|1
|19
|3
|Maryland
|56.12
|24
|5
|4
|Vermont
|55.29
|42
|2
|5
|New Hampshire
|53.55
|32
|4
|6
|North Dakota
|53.28
|20
|8
|7
|Wyoming
|53.01
|8
|11
|8
|Minnesota
|51.42
|47
|3
|9
|Oregon
|50.07
|34
|6
|10
|Virginia
|49.61
|3
|22
|11
|Utah
|47.81
|38
|9
|12
|Idaho
|46.79
|16
|12
|13
|Wisconsin
|46.57
|43
|7
|14
|Washington
|46.25
|9
|16
|15
|Arizona
|44.22
|17
|18
|16
|Iowa
|44.09
|41
|10
|17
|Kentucky
|43.47
|21
|17
|18
|Missouri
|43.33
|26
|15
|19
|South Carolina
|42.76
|4
|34
|20
|Colorado
|41.53
|11
|25
|21
|Delaware
|41.49
|25
|20
|22
|Maine
|41.19
|35
|13
|23
|Hawaii
|40.79
|2
|47
|24
|Ohio
|40.72
|33
|14
|25
|North Carolina
|40.56
|6
|33
|26
|Nevada
|40.11
|18
|28
|27
|Nebraska
|38.83
|27
|24
|28
|New Mexico
|36.95
|13
|31
|29
|Georgia
|36.05
|5
|46
|30
|Tennessee
|35.75
|30
|30
|31
|Kansas
|35.50
|14
|40
|32
|Oklahoma
|35.42
|7
|42
|33
|Indiana
|35.22
|37
|26
|34
|Alabama
|34.96
|12
|41
|35
|Pennsylvania
|34.67
|44
|21
|36
|South Dakota
|34.03
|23
|35
|37
|Louisiana
|33.43
|28
|32
|38
|Rhode Island
|33.19
|40
|27
|39
|Massachusetts
|31.49
|50
|23
|40
|Mississippi
|30.67
|15
|48
|41
|Texas
|29.96
|9
|49
|42
|West Virginia
|29.82
|36
|38
|43
|Arkansas
|29.76
|29
|43
|44
|New Jersey
|29.63
|48
|29
|45
|Illinois
|28.53
|39
|36
|46
|California
|27.75
|31
|44
|47
|Michigan
|26.81
|45
|39
|48
|Connecticut
|26.68
|46
|37
|49
|Florida
|23.17
|19
|50
|50
|New York
|21.64
|49
|45
The study also found a slight difference between red and blue states.
States that voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election have an average rank of 25.32 on the list, while states that voted for Joe Biden have an average rank of 25.68.
Still, three of the top five most patriotic states went for Biden. As the authors of the study write, “patriotism can be a complex subject.”
In determining the overall patriotism score, states could earn up to 25 points for military engagement and 75 points for civic engagement.
To determine military engagement, the survey considered:
- Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points)
- Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
- Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)
- Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
For civic engagement, the study considered:
- Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)
- Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
- Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
- Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)
- Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
- Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
The study authors also wrote that patriotism was down this year, in part due to “the recent surge in racial injustice, including police brutality and a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.”
While the authors noted some find it hard to celebrate a nation with ongoing “racist incidents… an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself.”