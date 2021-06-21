Georgia ranks 29 of 50 for patriotism, according to new study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Come July 4, Georgians will unfurl red, white and blue all across the Peach State, but according to a new study by WalletHub, Georgia ranks in the middle of the pack among states for patriotism.

The study ranked all fifty states according across two key dimensions, military engagement and civic engagement, based on 13 indicators, including how many people are enlisted in the military to voter turnout to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

After crunching the numbers, Georgia comes in at just 29 out of 50.

Georgia is exceptional in at least one way, though. Georgia ranked number 1 for Highest Average Number of Military Enlistees, edging out Alaska, South Carolina, Texas and Alabama for the distinction.

So why was Georgia ranked in the middle of the pack? While we were top 5 overall for military engagement, we ranked a lowly 46 for civic engagement.

The nation’s most patriotic state, according to the study, is Montana, followed by Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The least patriotic state in the country is New York, followed by Florida, Connecticut, Michigan and California.

Overall Rank State Total Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 1 Montana 61.91 22 1 2 Alaska 56.64 1 19 3 Maryland 56.12 24 5 4 Vermont 55.29 42 2 5 New Hampshire 53.55 32 4 6 North Dakota 53.28 20 8 7 Wyoming 53.01 8 11 8 Minnesota 51.42 47 3 9 Oregon 50.07 34 6 10 Virginia 49.61 3 22 11 Utah 47.81 38 9 12 Idaho 46.79 16 12 13 Wisconsin 46.57 43 7 14 Washington 46.25 9 16 15 Arizona 44.22 17 18 16 Iowa 44.09 41 10 17 Kentucky 43.47 21 17 18 Missouri 43.33 26 15 19 South Carolina 42.76 4 34 20 Colorado 41.53 11 25 21 Delaware 41.49 25 20 22 Maine 41.19 35 13 23 Hawaii 40.79 2 47 24 Ohio 40.72 33 14 25 North Carolina 40.56 6 33 26 Nevada 40.11 18 28 27 Nebraska 38.83 27 24 28 New Mexico 36.95 13 31 29 Georgia 36.05 5 46 30 Tennessee 35.75 30 30 31 Kansas 35.50 14 40 32 Oklahoma 35.42 7 42 33 Indiana 35.22 37 26 34 Alabama 34.96 12 41 35 Pennsylvania 34.67 44 21 36 South Dakota 34.03 23 35 37 Louisiana 33.43 28 32 38 Rhode Island 33.19 40 27 39 Massachusetts 31.49 50 23 40 Mississippi 30.67 15 48 41 Texas 29.96 9 49 42 West Virginia 29.82 36 38 43 Arkansas 29.76 29 43 44 New Jersey 29.63 48 29 45 Illinois 28.53 39 36 46 California 27.75 31 44 47 Michigan 26.81 45 39 48 Connecticut 26.68 46 37 49 Florida 23.17 19 50 50 New York 21.64 49 45 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

The study also found a slight difference between red and blue states.

States that voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election have an average rank of 25.32 on the list, while states that voted for Joe Biden have an average rank of 25.68.

Still, three of the top five most patriotic states went for Biden. As the authors of the study write, “patriotism can be a complex subject.”

In determining the overall patriotism score, states could earn up to 25 points for military engagement and 75 points for civic engagement.

To determine military engagement, the survey considered:

Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points)

Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)

Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

For civic engagement, the study considered:

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)

Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)

Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

The study authors also wrote that patriotism was down this year, in part due to “the recent surge in racial injustice, including police brutality and a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.”

While the authors noted some find it hard to celebrate a nation with ongoing “racist incidents… an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself.”