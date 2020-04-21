Georgia numbers on coronavirus 775 deaths, 19399 positive cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nearly 20,000 people in Georgia are infected with the coronavirus numbers.

The state health department released new numbers at 7 p.M. Tonight that show that 775 people have died from COVID-19 complications. More than thirty-seven hundred are still recovering in state hospitals.

The state has tested more than 84-thousand people and plans to ramp up testing with a partnership with the National Guard and Augusta University, in addition to private labs and drive thru clinics.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation says Georgia hit its peak 13 days ago on April 7th despite some earlier models that predicted it to be May 1st.

Across the country, nearly 800-thousand Americans have tested positive and more than 42-thousand Americans have died from COVID-19, making the U.S the epicenter of the global pandemic.