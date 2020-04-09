Georgia governor extends statewide shelter to April 30th

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More than 10-thousand Georgians are infected with the coronavirus, more than 2,000 are still hospitalized and 370 people have died from the virus.

Today, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extended the statewide shelter until the end of the month.

That’s when the state’s public health declaration was set to expire but earlier on Wednesday the governor said he is rolling that out by another month meaning the state’s public health emergency will last until May 13th.

That gives the governor more authority to deploy resources like the National Guard and bring in doctors and nurses from out of state to help our health care workers here in Georgia combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor says they are working with private companies like CVS and Ipsum to test more Georgians every single day.

He says they’re not planning no shutting down state parks, or beaches any time soon as long as Georgians practice social distancing.

“I think part of the problem was people did not understand what we meant to keep state parks open and have our beaches accessible. It does not mean that this is spring break parties or Friday afternoon before July 4th.We had those outlets for people to get exercise, to get fresh air, through social distancing.” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

To limit the number of tourists and vacationers in Georgia, the governor plans to suspend short term rentals through the end of the month.

There are exceptions to that – if you have already paid in full by midnight or if you are a health care worker using that space for commercial reasons.

Even though he now has the authority to do so, Georgia’s governor says there are no plans to postpone the may 19th Primaries despite the extension of the statewide shelter.

And again, here’s what will be closed until April 30th:

Gyms

Hair salons

Tattoo parlors

Massage centers

Bowling alleys

Movie theaters

Amusement parks

And here’s what will be open:

Churches

Golf courses

State parks and beaches as long as people are social distancing and in groups of less than 10.

