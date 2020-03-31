Georgia Department of Corrections considering clemency releases to address COVID-19 in Ga prisons

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Corrections is working to review specific cases for clemency release in the wake of the COVID-10 pandemic to help with managing the inmate population.

Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard released the following statement,

“The Board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system. The State Board of Pardons and Paroles understands the concerns and fully supports our state’s efforts to combat COVID-19, including safety protocols implemented by the Department of Corrections. The Parole Board is operating normally and will continue to use its constitutional authority to make clemency release decisions in the interest of public safety.”

The GDC will be considering clemency release for people currently serving for non-violent offenses, who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence.

Most of these people will be released to community supervision.