Georgia could cap college course payments for high schoolers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia high school students would face a cap on the number of college courses that the state would pay for under a bill that passed the state Senate Tuesday.

House Bill 444 passed on a 34-18 vote and now moves to the House for more debate. Gov. Brian Kemp and a number of lawmakers say the cost of Georgia’s dual enrollment program is growing too fast.

Most students would be limited to 30 hours of college credit.

The bill would also say that most students taking academic courses would have to be high school juniors or seniors.