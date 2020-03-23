GA House of Representatives urges Governor Kemp to enforce a shelter in place order

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia House of Representatives is urging Governor Kemp to enforce a shelter in place order to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Below is the letter written to Governor Kemp.
