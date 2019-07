(CNN) – French’s is preparing for National Mustard Day, with mustard-flavored ice cream.

The company is teaming up with Coolhause to create the bizarre combination.

Some of the staff at “People” magazine got a sneak preview and report it’s not as dreadful as you might think.

They describe tasting cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream… before the mustard flavor hits you.

National Mustard Day is Saturday.