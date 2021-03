St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WJBF) – A World War II veteran in Florida is now 100 years old.

While going for his daily walk in St. Augustine, Joe Williams was treated to a lawn display and later he received a zoom call from family across the country.

When asked how he’s lead such a long healthy life Joe had this to say.

“Turn around and be thankful and do what you did yesterday. One day at a time.”

Williams was a Montford Point Marine and is a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient.