(WGHP) — Laverne Cox is a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, an Emmy-winning producer, an activist and, now, a Barbie doll.

Mattel Creations has released what it describes as a “Barbie Tribute Collection Laverne Cox Doll.” The doll, released Wednesday, is selling for $40 and is available on Amazon, Walmart, Target and MattelCreations.com.

Laverne Cox poses with Barbie doll in her likeness. (Photographer Elizabeth Braunstein courtesy of Mattel)

Mattel highlights Cox as “the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role on a scripted TV show” and released the doll ahead of the actress’s 50th birthday. The company is also donating to TransFamilySOS, a nonprofit that works to create “a more gender-affirming and accepting community,” according to Mattel.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate award-winning actress, producer, writer and LGBTQ+ rights trailblazer Laverne Cox with a doll,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel. “We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie.”

Laverne Cox issued her own statement and said, “It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll. I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection. I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career. The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible.”

The doll is wearing what Mattel describes as a “triple-threat original design, featuring a deep red tulle gown gracefully draped over a dazzling, silver metallic bodysuit.”

The doll was designed by Barbie Signature Lead Designer Carlyle Nuera. Nuera’s past work includes Barbie dolls of Vera Wang, Eleanor Roosevelt and Maya Angelou, among others.