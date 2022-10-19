CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The first Native American woman in space says she’s overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth.

She’s also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets.

She’s a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

Mann says it’s important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.”

She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.