First Lady Melania Trump shares coronavirus PSAs on social media

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – First Lady Melania Trump has taken to social media in attempt to calm Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first video, Mrs. Trump talks to families about the virus and offers tips for how to stay connected. She also reminded people that these restrictions will not last forever.
The second video was directed to parents. She offers advice for how parents can keep their kids safe and help prevent spreading the virus.
