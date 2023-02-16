KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews are on scene at a massive fire in Kissimmee.

The fire started at around 2:00 a.m. at Nursery Supplies Inc. on Poinciana Boulevard, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

WESH reports that two acres of pallets holding plastic planters are burning and there are propane tanks nearby. HAZMAT crews are monitoring the air quality to determine if the smoke is dangerous to residents.

“We’ve got remote monitoring set up and we’re not yet getting any signal that would cause us to call for an evacuation, but that could change,” Osceola Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jon Haskett told WESH. “If there is an evacuation, it would be due to the smoke and carbon monoxide off the fire.”

Fire officials said it will take several more hours to get the fire under control. There is no word yet on what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.