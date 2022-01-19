Federal charges against former cops in George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin during the arrest that led to George Floyd’s death face federal trial this week on charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are broadly accused of willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under “color of law,” or government authority.

All three are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his liberty without due process, specifically depriving him of the right to be free from an officer’s deliberate indifference to his medical needs.

Thao and Kueng are also charged with willfully violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin.

George Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw video of the event.

The four officers at the scene were quickly fired and charged in his death. Video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” and eventually going still as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin was convicted of murder last year.

Jury selection for the federal trial starts Thursday, January 20th.