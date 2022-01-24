Federal charges against 3 cops in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin during the arrest that led to George Floyd’s killing are on trial on federal charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly accused of willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under “color of law,” or government authority.

All three are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his liberty without due process, specifically depriving him of the right to be free from an officer’s deliberate indifference to his medical needs.

Thao and Kueng are also charged with willfully violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin.