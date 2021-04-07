FBI seeks information on two truck drivers who allegedly kidnap women, demand ransom

MEMPHIS, TN. (WJBF) – The FBI is looking for potential victims and any information about two truck drivers who kidnap women and demand ransom for their release.

25-year-old Brian Summerson of Dillion, SC. was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida for Battery Cause Bodily Harm, Tampering with a Witness Calling 911 and False Imprisonment. Summerson’s primary route runs I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri. Summerson tells potential victims his name is Vaughn or Von.

35-year-old Pierre L. Washington of Chicago, IL. owns the trucking company, God Got Me LLC. Washington’s routes are unknown at this time. He was arrested in Chicago, IL in March by the FBI. The ongoing investigation has revealed videos, photographs and texts from women on his electronic devices.

If you have any information regarding this case, or if you believe you are a victim of these alleged crimes, please send your contact information to truckervictims@fbi.gov. An investigator will contact you.