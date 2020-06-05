FBI searching for missing Mississippi teen

JACKSON, MISS. (WJBF) – The FBI is now assisting in the search for a missing Mississippi teen.

14-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias was last seen on Friday, May 29th near County Road 772 in Walnut, Mississippi.

Nathan is described as being approximately 5’7, 150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

If you see Nathan or know where he is, please call 911 or the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000

MORE TOP STORIES: