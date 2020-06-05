JACKSON, MISS. (WJBF) – The FBI is now assisting in the search for a missing Mississippi teen.
14-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias was last seen on Friday, May 29th near County Road 772 in Walnut, Mississippi.
Nathan is described as being approximately 5’7, 150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder.
He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.
If you see Nathan or know where he is, please call 911 or the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000
MORE TOP STORIES:
- FBI searching for missing Mississippi teen
- Fort Gordon cancels July 4th celebration, fireworks show
- Six Flags gives details on reopening plan amidst social distancing
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe
- Twitter disables Trump campaign’s George Floyd video tribute
- Trump calls improved jobs numbers ‘great day’ for George Floyd
- Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon
- Alabama city removes Confederate statue without notice