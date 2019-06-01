FBI rescues over 200 missing, exploited children in major operation
ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) - The FBI Atlanta Field Office says they have rescued over 200 missing and/or exploited children after a collaborative effort of law enforcement agencies.
From May 1 to May 24, 231 children were located as part of Operation Safe Summer II, according to an FBI statement.
The operation was conducted by 27 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and was led by the FBI's Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking (MATCH) task force.
The operation's goal was to combat all forms of child exploitation and make communities safer for children heading into the summer months.
"Thanks to the month-long efforts of our partners, 231 children are no longer vulnerable to predators who would seek to exploit them," said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.
According to the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC):
In 2018, more than 23,500 runaways were reported to NCMEC and one in seven were likely victims of child sex trafficking.
In 2016, 11% of endangered runaways were believed to be involved in gangs.
It is estimated as of March 2019, there were 419 missing/runaway children on the streets of the five-county Metro Atlanta region.
According to the FBI statement, the end of the operation coincided with National Missing Children's Day which fell on May 25.
Previous
Restaurant ordered to pay employees...
Next
Virginia Beach shooting victims were...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Augusta Regional Airport adds non-stop flights to D.C.
- Man found dead inside freezer at Georgia Piggly Wiggly store
- Shooting at Gordon Highway Inn
- Legendary Queen of Creole Cuisine and Civil Rights icon, Leah Chase, dies at 96
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes