Fans line up outside Truist Park for World Series merchandise

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Atlanta Braves are now the new World Series champions after defeating the Houston Astros in game six– 7 to 0.

Atlanta sports fans are already celebrating their home team — and say the Atlanta sports curse — is finally broken.

The lines are the out the door here at Truist Park outside of the Club House store — fans gathering merchandise. Many say they hoped for a win here on Sunday but still say a win is a win.

Atlanta Braves fan Sarung Tripathi said, “There are no words to describe how awesome this moment is.”

“I guess there are 500 people in line for swag. Jerseys, hats, t shirts, memorabilia,” said Braves fan Amogh Joshi.

Tripathi said, “A bunch of world series t-shirts – I just got stuff. I have been dreaming of this stuff forever. Let me get one thing for each of my family members and get out of here.”

The Braves last appeared in the World Series in 1999, and last won a World Series back in 1995 when they beat the Cleveland Indians.

“It’s a really big deal. I was 4 when the Braves last won the World Series. I don’t remember it. I have had season tickets for 12 years. I am a massive fan. I flew in last night and watched with my best friend. We have been waiting for this moment forever,” said Tripathi.

Braves fan Linda Burnem said, “It is amazing, and wonderful. I can’t express how happy I am for the team and the fans.”

Tuesday night — the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in game — a victory 26 years in the making.

“I am super excited – so stoked. I got to see them in 1995. I came up here to get some T-shirs and party tonight,” said Braves fan Brian Post.

Braves fans say now they are getting ready for the big championship parade in Atlanta on Friday.

While the plans are still being finalized — Atlanta will celebrate the championship parade on Friday. The parade will most likely start at Centennial Olympic in Downtown Atlanta and eventually move to Truist Park in Cobb County.