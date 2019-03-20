Excellent News: 'Bill and Ted' 3 totally happening in 2020
(WCMH) - Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter just announced an official release date for the third Bill & Ted movie.
Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released in theaters nationwide on Aug. 21, 2020, according to Entertainment Weekly.
In the film, William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. is portrayed by Winter and Theodore "Ted" Logan, is portrayed by Keanu Reeves. The middle-aged best friends are metalhead slackers who travel through time.
