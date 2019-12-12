Employees charged after Tennessee juvenile detention escape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police say two former employees at a Tennessee juvenile detention center where four teenagers escaped last month have been charged with facilitating the escape.

A police statement says former detention center supervisor Patrick Jones and former staff member Alexis Beech were charged Wednesday with facilitating the escape by recklessness.

Three of the four teens have been recaptured, including two who were accused of murder. One remains on the loose.

Police say the teens were left unsupervised and an elevator was left unsecured. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Jones or Beech has an attorney.