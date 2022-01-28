Emergency crews respond to Pittsburgh bridge collapse Friday morning

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh involving several vehicles and a gas line.

The collapse happened in the Frick Park area of the city Friday morning. Several cars and a Port Authority bus were involved. It was reported by Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter that an odor of natural gas was detected and asked all residents to avoid the area.

Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter

The gas line was cut and the Red Cross is on scene to assist. No injuries have been reported at this time.

