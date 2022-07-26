DOVER, Del. (AP) – Attorneys for billionaire Elon Musk are complaining that Twitter is slow-walking document production in advance of a trial to decide whether Musk should be forced to complete a $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Musk’s lawyers also said in a court filing Tuesday that Twitter attorneys have refused to consent to a proposed October 17th trial date and continue to insist on an October 10th start.

Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share.

But Musk indicated earlier this month that he wants to back away from the deal.

That prompted Twitter to file a lawsuit to hold him to what it describes as a “seller-friendly” agreement.