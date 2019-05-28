Drone footage shows deadly tornado outbreak devastation in Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WCMH) – Roofs torn from homes and uprooted trees are just some of the damage seen in drone footage shot in tornado-stricken Dayton Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF3 touched down in the Beaver Creek area near Dayton.

A tally of storm reports posted online by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center shows that nine suspected tornadoes touched down in Ohio.

In addition, the same tally shows 14 suspected tornadoes touched down in Indiana and 10 in Colorado. Six suspected tornadoes were reported in Iowa, five in Nebraska, four in Illinois, three in Minnesota, while one suspected tornado was reported in Idaho in the West.

Several homes sustained considerable damage as a result of the storms.

Gov. Mike DeWine plans to visit communities hard-hit by apparent tornadoes in the Dayton area.

Mayor Jeffrey Hazel of Celina said Melvin Delhanna, 81, died in the storm.

Hazel said Delhanna died “as a direct result of a vehicle entering his house” in the 1200 block of Fairground Road.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, U.S. 23 southbound is closed between Venture Road and Thompson Road near Circleville due to downed power lines. This is in the same area where two overturned semis were reported.