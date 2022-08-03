MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) – The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj last year has been sentenced to a year in jail, in keeping with a promise the judge made when the man pleaded guilty in May.

Charles Polevich, who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence in the crash on New York’s Long Island, was also ordered Wednesday to pay a $5,000 fine and had his driver’s license suspended for six months.

Polevich’s lawyer, Marc Gann, suggested his client may have had a medical issue at the time of the crash and that he wasn’t fully aware of what had happened when he fled.