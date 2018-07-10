Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with parents due to court ordered deadline

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of CNN.

SAN DIEGO (AP)/(CNN)/(WJBF) - - Dozens of immigrant children will be released from detention centers and reunited with their parents Tuesday.



A government lawyer says at least 54 children under the age of 5 would join their parents by Tuesday's court-ordered deadline. That's only about half the 100 or so children covered by the order.







More than 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border and sent to shelters across the country while their parents were charged criminally for illegal entry.



President Trump ended the zero-tolerance policy that resulted in family separations amid an international outcry.



The parents will be free while their cases wind through immigration court and may be required to wear ankle monitors.



A federal judge Monday rejected the federal government's efforts to detain immigrant families in long-term facilities.

(WJBF) - Another immigration deadline is looming.

Federal officials must reunite parents and their young children who crossed the border illegally.

The department of justice asked for more time, but a California federal judge refused to grant it.

Homeland security administrators say another court order prevents them

From holding the kids with parents for more than 20 days.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are critical of how the administration has handled this issue.



SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Latest on a court deadline for the Trump administration to reunify parents and children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border:



11:05 a.m.



A U.S. government attorney says authorities will release roughly half the immigrant children under age 5 who are still in custody after reunifying them with their families under a court-ordered deadline.



U.S. Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian said Monday that the government was prepared to reunify more than 50 children with their parents.



In those cases, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will release parents and children together. The government has proposed expanding family detention, but only three family detention centers are operational and they're at or near capacity. More than 2,000 children have been held in shelters after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy. A federal judge last month ordered the U.S. to reunify parents with all children under 5 by Tuesday.

ABC NEWS Customs and Border Protection released new pictures from inside the centralized processing center in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Photo courtesy of ABC NEWS.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases. The group said the administration provided it with a list of 102 children under 5 years old who must be reunited by Tuesday under an order by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego. It said in a statement that it "appears likely that less than half will be reunited" by that deadline. On Friday, the administration asked the judge for more time but Sabraw said he was sticking to the deadline unless there was a good case for certain exceptions. The two sides are due in court Monday.

