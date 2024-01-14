(KTLA) — Tortilla Jo’s, a beloved Mexican restaurant that has been serving Downtown Disney visitors since 2004, will close its doors on March 31.

Taqueria by Tortilla Jo’s will stay open until April 13.

“Don’t miss your chance to enjoy your favorite dishes and raise a glass to all the memories we’ve made together over the past two decades,” the restaurant posted on Instagram.

The closure comes as theme park officials continue renovating the outdoor shopping district. Initial news of the project was announced at Destination D23, a Disney fan convention, in 2021.

Some restaurants underwent renovations, like Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, formerly known as Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen. Other locations, like Catal Restaurant and its outdoor bar, Uva Bar, closed to make way for new establishments coming to the area.

Officials previously announced that new restaurants like Din Tai Fung, Paseo, and Porto’s Bakery will open at Downtown Disney in the near future.

During an OC Forum event in May, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said the Downtown Disney transformation would take 18 months to complete, meaning officials hope to complete the transformation shortly before Thanksgiving.

Even though its current restaurant is closing, Tortilla Jo’s announced it would share more details about what is to come.

“Stay tuned as we share our final specials and more details on our newest Downtown Disney Mexican restaurants coming in 2024,” the restaurant posted on Instagram.