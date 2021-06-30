Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

Former US President George W. Bush and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld attend a ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2019, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died, his family announced on Wednesday. He was 88.

Rumsfeld, who served under George W. Bush, was surrounded by family at his home in New Mexico.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” the family said in the statement.

Developing…