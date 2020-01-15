Documents suggest Thomas Markle to testify in Meghan lawsuit

LONDON (AP) – Court documents reveal that the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is expected to be called as a defense witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Meghan is suing the newspaper and its parent company for publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

High Court documents filed on behalf of the Mail on Sunday state that Markle “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter, including the contents of the letter.”

The documents came to light this week amid the firestorm of attention that followed Meghan and Prince Harry’s announcement that they want to step back from their royal roles.