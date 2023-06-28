(WJBF) – Is it possible you have money floating around out there waiting to be claimed? Experts say, yes!

Good Morning America talked to a financial guru on Wednesday morning about finding YOUR money.

“It turns out so many people have unclaimed property. You may be in for a very pleasant surprise,” said Deb Goldberg, Massachusetts state treasurer and receiver general.

GMA mentioned several sites, but the big one is MissingMoney.com.

GMA says the website aims to “facilitate the return of unclaimed money to the rightful owner” using a multi-state database platform to search and claim forgotten funds.

It goes on to say, “Users can first go to Unclaimed.org or MissingMoney.com to check to see if they have unclaimed property. Then, if found, users are able to submit a free claim through the platform and, if accepted, connect to the state to securely transfer the funds to the owner.”

Click here to visit MissingMoney.com and see if you have some extra funds floating around.

Good Morning America also mentions the sites listed below for possible cash:

Our newsroom as already searched and claimed several hundred dollars!

Happy searching!