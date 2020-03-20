DHEC reports three deaths in S.C. from COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA, (WJBF) – DHEC has reported the second and third COVID-19 related deaths in the state of South Carolina.

A statement from Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist said,

“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own. In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

One of the patients was an elderly person with underlying health conditions from Florence County. The other patient was en elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston. They were a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility.

DHEC is working with Harmony Assisted Living Facility to identify all contacts. They are providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent the spread.

“It is never easy to have to report on the deaths of fellow members of our community. We must continue to do all that we can to protect ourselves and those around us from illness by taking precautions to limit the spread of germs. This is especially important for those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist

DHEC emphasizes the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

Washing your hands often,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

MORE: Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA