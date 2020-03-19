Department of State – level 4 travel advisory urging Americans not to travel abroad



(WJBF) – The U.S. State Department is urging all American citizens to avoid international travel because of the coronavirus.

The State Department wants Americans abroad to return immediately issuing a level 4 health advisory — that is the highest level.

If not, they say be prepared to remain outside the U.S. for an indefinite period of time.

U.S. citizens who live abroad should also avoid all international travel. There is no word yet on grounding domestic flights.

For more details, CLICK HERE.

LATEST NEWS STORIES