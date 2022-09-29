SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials.

Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments.

Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call.

“First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the next building and civilians in the front yard with burn injuries,” Town of Summerville officials said.

Over 50 firefighters from Summerville Fire and North Charleston Fire departments along with Dorchester County responded to the scene, taking about three hours to control the blaze.

Officials said two people were found dead in the fire and four others were transported with injuries. There were also three Summerville police officers transported but later released.

“More than 30 living units were uninhabitable and it’s unknown how many people have been displaced at this time,” officials said.

“It was very bad. I feel very sorry for the people who lost their homes,” said Jahiem Johnson, a Summerville Station Neighbor.

American Red Cross is assisting occupants at the scene.

“I just hope that the community can help them out as much as possible because this is a pretty massive fire today,” said Bill Schmidt, a Disaster Action Team Volunteer for the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“It’s cooling off now. We’re going to go in and try to collect evidence to figure our how this fire started and where it started,” said Lieutenant Chris Hirsch, the Public Information Officer for the Summerville Police Department.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.