(WJW) – Dairy Queen’s fall menu is returning with fan-favorite Blizzards and an all-new flavor that you can try soon for less than a dollar.

Starting Sept. 11, the ice cream chain is offering 85-cent Blizzards at participating locations. The promotion lasts through Sept. 24.

The offer, only available on the DQ App, celebrates the chain’s fall Blizzard menu, which includes Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

Also new this season is the Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter Blizzard, which the company describes as, “Reese’s candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.”

The fall menu is already available at DQ stores, but the 85-cent offer doesn’t kick off until Sept. 11.

According to DQ officials, the Blizzard dessert was introduced back in 1985.

Dairy Queen isn’t the only chain offering deals as the summer comes to a close – both Taco Bell and Jack in the Box announced ways of scoring free tacos.