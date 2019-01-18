U.S. & World News

Dad builds the coolest snow fort for his children and their wheelchairs

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 04:23 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 04:27 PM EST

Dad builds the coolest snow fort for his children and their wheelchairs

Cincinnati, OH - A dad wanted to build a snow fort for his 9 children, but it had to be wheelchair accessible. Not a problem.

He got to work to make sure everyone would have access to this winter wonderland. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center