COVID-19 closures put wedding dates in limbo

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — COVID-19 continues to cancel and shut down events, which is creating hardships for those working in the wedding industry.

Facing cancellations for the entire month of March and some well into April, local event workers don’t know when they might be working again.

“Well you know we have weddings that have been booked for over a year in May,” Cortland Mansion Owner Bonnie Ellis said. “And these brides are very frantic about what’s going actually be happening in the next couple months.”

Bre Harwood of Frederick, Maryland says the fate of her wedding this summer is still undecided.

“We’ve been hearing things as long as July or August, and that’s what’s kind of been getting our anxiety up a little bit,” Harwood said. “So I mean we’re hopeful and I think right now that’s really the best we can do.”

Harwood said despite a possible cancellation, she’s still going to get married no matter what.

“What matters most to both of us is that at the end of the day, whatever day that is, we get to marry each other,” Harwood said. “We get to marry our best friend.”