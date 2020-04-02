COVID-19 cases top 1 million globally, Georgia ranks in top 10 cases in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There are more than 1 million people around the world with coronavirus.

A new Johns Hopkins University report shows that more than 50,000 people have died from COVID-19.

But the good news is, 208,949 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world with more than 236,000 cases and 5,600+ deaths.

Georgia is one of the top 10 states in the U.S. in terms of cases with more than 5000 people infected and 163 deaths as of noon today.

GLOBAL: 1,002,159 (cases) | 51,485 (deaths)

US: 236,339 (cases) | 5658 (deaths)

GA: 5348 (cases) | 163 (deaths)

Top 10 states in the U.S. with more than 5,000 infected people

US:- New York (92,381 cases)

New Jersey(25,590 cases)

California (10,030 cases)

Michigan (9315 cases)

Louisiana (9121 cases)

Florida (8010 cases)

Massachusetts (7738 cases)

Pennsylvania (7267 cases)

Illinois (6980 cases)

Washington (5992 cases)

Georgia (5348 cases)

