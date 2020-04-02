COVID-19 cases top 1 million globally, Georgia ranks in top 10 cases in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There are more than 1 million people around the world with coronavirus.
A new Johns Hopkins University report shows that more than 50,000 people have died from COVID-19.
But the good news is, 208,949 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world with more than 236,000 cases and 5,600+ deaths.
Georgia is one of the top 10 states in the U.S. in terms of cases with more than 5000 people infected and 163 deaths as of noon today.
GLOBAL: 1,002,159 (cases) | 51,485 (deaths)
US: 236,339 (cases) | 5658 (deaths)
GA: 5348 (cases) | 163 (deaths)
Top 10 states in the U.S. with more than 5,000 infected people
- US:- New York (92,381 cases)
- New Jersey(25,590 cases)
- California (10,030 cases)
- Michigan (9315 cases)
- Louisiana (9121 cases)
- Florida (8010 cases)
- Massachusetts (7738 cases)
- Pennsylvania (7267 cases)
- Illinois (6980 cases)
- Washington (5992 cases)
- Georgia (5348 cases)
