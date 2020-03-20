Coronavirus live updates: 100% of New York workforce must stay home

(ABC News) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered that 100% of the state’s workforce stay home except for essential services.

“Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job,” Cuomo said, stressing that this rule “will be enforced.”

Everyone else must “remain indoors to the greatest extent” possible, he said.

“This is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said.

Thirty-five people have died in New York from COVID-19, the governor said.

Military personnel walk outside a new coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19, 2020.

There are 7,102 people diagnosed with coronavirus in New York state, nearly 6,000 more cases than in Washington and California. Cuomo said that’s because New York is doing more tests per capita, including 10,000 tests Thursday night.

The governor urged citizens not to take public transit except if urgent and absolutely necessary.

A commuter rides a subway car as it passes though a New York City subway station as the city feels the impact of the coronavirus, March 19, 2020.

Cuomo also issued a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions for 90 days.

Cuomo said he spoke to some residents who have been in quarantine.

“Most of all, they would all talk about the sense of isolation … not having human contact and how difficult that was,” he noted.

The governor got personal about conversations with his own daughter, who is among those in isolation.

“I had some of the best conversations with her that I have ever had,” Cuomo said. “She was alone for two weeks with her own thoughts, not talking to anyone else, no noise, no activity. And we talked about things in depth that we didn’t have time to talk about in the past, or we didn’t have the courage or the strength to talk about in the past. Feelings that I had about mistakes that I had made along the way that I wanted to express my regret and talk through with her.”

