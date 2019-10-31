Convicted Georgia rapist released in error, back in custody

(CNN) – A convicted rapist who was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison is back in custody.
The state’s Department of Corrections says Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was apprehended in Fort Thomas, Kentucky Thursday.
He was taken into custody by the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and ICE.
Munez-Mendez starting was convicted of Rape and Aggravated Child Molestation in suburban Atlanta.
He began serving a life sentence in 2015.
Last week Munoz-Mendez was released from rogers state prison in Reidsville.