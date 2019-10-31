Convicted Georgia rapist released in error, back in custody

U.S. & World News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A convicted rapist who was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison is back in custody.

The state’s Department of Corrections says Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was apprehended in Fort Thomas, Kentucky Thursday.

He was taken into custody by the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and ICE.

Munez-Mendez starting was convicted of Rape and Aggravated Child Molestation in suburban Atlanta.

He began serving a life sentence in 2015.

Last week Munoz-Mendez was released from rogers state prison in Reidsville.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Community Calendar