Congressman John Lewis says cancer is his latest battle

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic congressman John Lewis says advanced pancreatic cancer is one more fight he’ll take on and that he will continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment.

The 79-year-old Georgia Democrat announced on Sunday that the cancer was detected earlier this month during a routine medical visit.

Lewis rose to national attention in the civil rights era and has represented his Atlanta-area district since his first election in 1986.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi relayed her best wishes to Lewis, saying, “We are all praying for you.” Lewis says he has a fighting chance.