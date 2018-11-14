Company gifts all employees with handguns for Christmas
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) - BenShot, a Wisconsin glassmaking company, gifted all their employees with handguns for Christmas.
The company says every employee received a handgun of their choice.
In the picture sent to out Nexstar sister station WFRV by the Hortonville-based company, 19 employees are seen holding their new firearms.
Ben Wolfgram, son from the father and son team at BenShot, said "We are a small, close-knit team at BenShot. I want to make sure all employees are safe and happy. A handgun was the perfect gift."
