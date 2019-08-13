Coke putting water in cans instead of bottles

Here we are once again finding ourselves doing a special edition of this program in the wake of yet another mass shooting, two of them this time around within hours of each other, El Paso and Dayton. But it's as our experts have told us on previous editions of The Means Report this is the new normal, this will happen again. And so when it does we want to do our part as soon as possible after it happens to put some perspective on it. And to see if we can make any progress to put a dent in this problem of mass shootings.

The FBI defines that by the way as any time four or more people in the same area are shot. They far exceeded in El Paso and Dayton that minimal number of four, as you well know. More than 300 people are shot every day in this country, 21 of those victims are teenagers so gun violence is nothing new to America, we just have to figure out what to do from here. Again, as I say, a topic we've tackled before, but we're going to go in depth on it again today with three great experts who have been kind enough to lend their time to us.