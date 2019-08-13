Coke putting water in cans instead of bottles

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is selling water, in a can.
The company plans to start offering Dasani in its aluminum cans next year, to make it more environmentally friendly.
It hopes to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can it sells, by 2030.
The soft drink giant produced about 3.3 million tons of plastic back in 2017.
But aluminum is much easier to reuse than plastic. So the change should definitely help.
Dasani will still be available in plastic bottles.
Coca-Cola also has plans to create bottles with up to 50% recycled plastic and plant-based materials.